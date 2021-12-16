Spider-Man 4: This is how Sam Raimi’s last movie with Tobey Maguire was going to be

Sam Raimi knows that Spider-man 3 (2007) did not turn out exactly as it should. In fact, he has stated this in interviews where, as a rule, he blames himself for having agreed to participate in a project for which he never felt too attached. “It’s a movie that just didn’t work very well.”, he confessed in 2015. “I tried to make it work, but the truth is that I did not believe in all his characters, and that is something you cannot hide from the people who love Spider-Man. If the director is not in love with something, it is It is wrong for him to take care of it, especially when there are so many people who are ”.

When Raimi talks about characters he was unable to believe, is really talking about venom, whom both Sony Pictures and, especially, the producer of the trilogy, Avi Arad, have spent years trying to translate to the big screen. Since the director had no attachment to the symbiote, and since the story he had written with his brother Ivan already had Sandman as its antagonist, he and the studio came to an agreement: multiple villains, in a transparent attempt to raise the stakes after the hyperbole of Spider-man 2 (2004). “I think that’s what we thought at first,” Raimi confessed later, “and that was ultimately what doomed us. I should have focused on the characters and their relationships, make that be what takes us to the next step, and not try to raise the stakes. “

With everything, Spider-man 3 amassed nearly $ 900 million at the international box office, so Arad was more than open to the possibility of a fourth installment. Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, JK Simmons and the rest of the main cast members were contractually tied to two more films, then Sony decided to green light a simultaneous shoot for both with the third installment still in theaters, although Raimi would admit a couple. years later that he only worked on a hypothetical Spider-man 4 and no serious plans were ever really made to go further (although there are rumors that the studio even came up with a whole new trilogy, where each movie was a direct continuation of the previous one). Be that as it may, James Vanderbilt, by then enjoying the well-deserved prestige that his work in Zodiac (David Fincher, 2007), bought him, was hired to write a first version of the script that, towards the beginning of 2008, was already being revised by the prestigious playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. In other words: the Sony Pictures of the late 2000s didn’t have a minute to waste when it came to its most powerful franchise.

That’s when the dance of casting rumors began … and when the true toxic legacy of Spider-man 3 went into operation. Much of the Wall-Crawler’s fans were opposed to Topher Grace’s signing as Venom from the start, so his, uh, modest results in the film, as well as the lack of enthusiasm with which Raimi defended them, convinced them that They were right to be ultra-protective of their favorite superhero. Perhaps that is why the announcement that John Malkovich was going to play the Vulture in Spider-man 4 It was received with such rejection by certain sectors of the Internet, who were also not particularly happy with the idea that Dylan Baker, a frequent presence in the first installments, was about to transform into the Lizard. Both are very important villains in the arachnid canon, but what was at stake was a simple matter of trust: after Spider-man 3 and Maguire’s emo dances, nothing by the same creative team was going to be greeted with open arms.