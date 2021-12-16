Signing of Nico Castillo falters at Necaxa

Despite doing preseason with the Rayos, the Chilean is not sure and his health is not optimal.

Alarms go off: Nico Castillo’s health worries and signing with Necaxa staggers

For: Fernando Vazquez DEC. 15. 2021

The future of Nico Castillo with Necaxa He staggers and the Chilean has not yet signed a contract with the Rayos for the next tournament of the Liga BBVA MX.

According to Juan Carlos Zamora, reporter for TUDN, the signing of the Andean falters, although his contractual relationship with the Eagles ended.

Castillo had joined the Aguascalientes squad to do preseason. In fact, he participated in the friendly against Atlético de San Luis Sub-20.

Of course, Nico Castillo has been working separately for several days and was not in the last friendly match of the Rayos against the Mineros de Zacatecas of the Liga BBVA Expansión MX.

Sources in Necaxa point out that there is concern about the physical condition and health of the Chilean since he has not had activity in the last year, all after Castillo came out of recovering from a thrombosis; he was on loan with Juventude from Brazil.