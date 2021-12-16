Shenmue 3 will be today’s free secret game on the Epic Games Store, only for 24 hours

This morning we shared with you that today in the Epic Games Store we can get a new free game yet to be revealed. This game is advertised by the Epic team as a “mysterious gift“But now it seems that we can tell you what that free game would be according to a leak, nothing more and nothing less than Shenmue 3.

At the moment it is a leak and we must wait, but we already anticipate that in the past all the leaks of this style have ended up being confirmed, so this time it will almost certainly be fulfilled. Unlike weekly gifts, this game will only be available for 24 hours, so you will only have time from today at 17:00 until tomorrow at the same time to add it to your library.

Shenmue 3 free today on the Epic Games Store

For the moment we must wait until 5:00 p.m., although we reiterate that the leak seems quite reliable and from today at 5:00 p.m. we will have Shenmue 3 available completely free to download in the Epic Games Store.