Selena Quintanilla debuted in the cinema with Johnny Depp but could not see his film | U channel

Karina Rendon

The Queen of Tex-Mex started her career in Hollywood in a big way, in a Francis Ford Coppola production

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Selena quinatanilla He was always a potential star. And is that not only achieved great success with his music, but promised to be a recognized and respected actress in Hollywood, alongside great directors and actors.

Unfortunately, Selena did not have time to enjoy her first triumphs in the industry, and in addition to songs, she left other unfinished projects, one of the most important was ‘Don juan de marco’, a film in which he shared credit with Johnny depp Y Marlon brando and whose production was in charge of Francis Ford Coppola.

Although the singer did participate in the pre-promotion of the film, there is even an interview where she is excited to participate in it, Selena could not see the tape in theaters, where her fans could appreciate her as a mariachi singer in a scene short but very traditional Mexican.

It should be said that the singer not only acted in the film, but was also part of the soundtrack, where she performed four songs that appear throughout the film.

‘Don Juan DeMarco’ was released in July 1995, four months after the murder of the singer and unfortunately she could not witness her success or the public’s reception of her presence in the film, in which she established herself as an actress for second time, because before he had participated in the telenovela ‘Dos mujeres un camino’ alongside Biby Gaytán, Laura León and Erick Estrada.