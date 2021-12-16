Selena Gomez has been wearing makeup since she was 7 years old

6 lessons from Selena Gomez on mental health.

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities who has done the most for make mental health visible. For many years, the singer has used her great speaker to raise awareness about the importance of being mentally healthy and she does so by telling her own story. Such is his commitment to this cause that he recently launched his own company dedicated to it. Now, the artist has returned to open up about this issue and has told how wearing makeup since she was little ended up taking a toll on her emotional well-being.

The singer started in the industry at age seven, before rising to fame for her role on the series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” A stage that he does not seem to remember with special affection, judging by the words he dedicated to Disney at the time. On this occasion, she has opened up about the impact that the use of makeup at such a young age has had on her self-esteem. “I’ve been doing makeup since I was 7 years old. I feel like that made me bad,” she said in an interview with the American version of Elle.

Selena ended up undergoing a lot of pressure for her image. “I had professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I could see how a 25-year-old girl when I was 16, it was crazy. Then I felt like, ‘Ah, I look so young all the time. I should always be like this. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it is, “he added to the aforementioned media.

Although she has not undergone any cosmetic surgery, she has been tempted to do so. “I have been a victim of wanting to change my face and do things to myself to see such intense trends, he said. I think the most satisfying thing about creating this line is that we create a place where people don’t necessarily want to do something or change their face, “she added, referring to her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

