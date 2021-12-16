Selena Gomez debuts a mega tattoo on her back

It seems that Selena Gomez (29) He’s been throwing it away lately, and not just because he’s just launched a new ‘Goop’ business on the internet, but because he’s also just released a new mega tattoo on his upper back. This afternoon, famous tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy posted a photo of the singer with what appears to be a sizable new tattoo on her back.

The founder of Rare Beauty has posed next to a wall full of graffiti for the snapshot (in black and white, so it’s artistic) wearing a coat thrown back that revealed her new ink design.

Bang bang, what He already gave Selena several tattoos in the past, he simply captioned the snapshot by tagging the singer “@selenagomez ✍️”, which leaves a lot to speculation. Although it is not clear what the design represents, it appears that starts at the base of your neck and runs down to the middle of your back.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild over the cryptic post, guessing that the design it could be a “dream catcher” or a “rose”. One of them wrote, “I can’t wait to see it better,” while another asked, “Is this for your next project or for the album? Is it permanent?”

It would not be the first time that Selena takes advantage of a new professional project to engrave a new memory with ink on her skin. In fact, In 2020, he hired Bang Bang to tattoo the word “Rare” on his neck right after releasing his eponymous single and his company ‘Rare Beauty’.

His extensive collection of body art also includes a cross on his collarbone, several friendship tattoos and one of his favorite bible verses. In addition to the small and delicate designs that he has scattered throughout his body, he has at least one larger one that we know of: a tattoo on his thigh of praying hands and a rosary that he premiered at the American Music Awards in 2019.

Although Gomez herself has not yet published or commented on anything about it, her new tattoo, which would be her sixteenth and largest tattoo to date, comes just a few weeks after unveiling her new project that seems to be the most personal to date: a portal called ‘Wondermind’, which he created in collaboration with his mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson and which will be released in February 2022. Is it related to him? We will have to wait to find out.