Scientology takes its toll on Tom Cruise. A very important loss

Actor Tom Cruise’s relationship with his 15-year-old daughter Suri has always been surrounded by mystery and controversy due to the religion practiced by the “Mission Impossible” actor. since he has not had any contact with his daughter for more than 6 years.

Tom Cruise is a faithful practitioner of Scientology, a religion that originated in the United States, and has a large number of followers and detractors for some unethical practices of this religious movement.

Scientology seeks to promote the introspection of knowledge. This religion preaches that people are spiritual beings, that they have the ability to be immortal, but have forgotten their own nature. Through a practice called “auditing,” Scientology practitioners recreate their traumatic experiences, in order to free themselves from them and improve their future. Although in general terms the religion does not demonstrate anything worrisome, several ex-practitioners have indicated that there are many secrets behind this movement, raising the alarm by the techniques used.

YesEmpre has blamed Scientology as the cause of the divorce between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, and that would also be the reason why he has no contact with his daughter Suri, since she has not been educated under the precepts of Scientology. Actress Leah Remini, a former practitioner of this religion, has confessed on more than one occasion that the practices of this organization are really questionable: “Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person, an enemy, and, therefore, Tom believes, like all Scientologists he can’t be connected to Suri (…) I met Katie and she seemed very indoctrinated in Tom’s world, but she did what she did to protect her daughter… I’m assuming there is some kind of agreement to protect her. “Remini indicated.

Another source close to the actress has indicated that: “Katie has done very well with raising Suri, since it has provided her with a stable environment. It is her number one priority no matter what, and despite her father’s absence, she has grown up happy. “

Early in their relationship, Holmes also joined Scientology, but since the divorce he returned to adopt Catholicism as the religion his daughter would grow up with.ha For that reason, Suri studies at the Catholic College of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, located in New York City. This school is famous, because it also studied Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky, and Lady Gaga.

Despite Cruise’s absence from Suri’s life, Katie has focused on providing a happy childhood for Suri.. The two of them spend a lot of time together and have an excellent relationship. In addition, both share a passion for fashion, a hobby that has brought them closer each day.

Although the actor has been away from his little daughter for several years, several people claim that he has not given up, and he will do everything possible to indoctrinate her under his religion in order to distance her from her mother.