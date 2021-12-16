Ryan Reynolds congratulates Hugh Jackman on his 53rd birthday by personalizing a new garment with his face

The ‘Deadpool’ actor, Ryan reynolds, and the star of ‘The Great Showman’, Hugh jackmanThey are very good friends and maintain one of the best friendships in Hollywood. What’s more, they have a relationship that is well known and loved by fans, since they have spent years exchanging jokes and trolls on social networks. This has made the public be very attentive to the mentions of each other, because it is always almost impossible not to laugh.

Another chapter of the prank war has been developed on October 12, in the birthday of Hugh jackman, when Ryan has taken the opportunity to publish a video dedicated to his dear friend, and of course, he could not miss the comic touch in his congratulations.

On the day of the 53rd birthday of the actor who plays Wolverine, Reynolds appears on his Instagram story with one of the songs from ‘The Great Showman’ in the background. Thus, he is already paying homage to Jackman, since the star gives life to the showman himself. Ryan then moves the mobile down and surprises the audience with her socks.

Reynolds socks are completely covered with the face of his friend Hugh, What you can see in the video above. In addition to this beautiful detail, the actor has accompanied his video with a very similar congratulation: “Look, I don’t tell you how to celebrate Jackman’s birthday, so don’t tell me“.





Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds | Getty

To make matters worse, Ryan has also shared the same video on Tik Tok with an even funnier phrase than the video itself: “Socks to be Hugh“Referencing” Sucks to be you, “an English phrase that means,” It sucks to be you. “Jackman must have loved the funny word game.

Reynolds and Jackman have been pranking each other for years, and he’s had a positive impact, because these two have managed to raise money for charities, and at the same time, they have made millions of fans around the world laugh. They are obviously good friends, but this method has allowed them to raise awareness about certain charitable causes.

So, with this latest congratulations, Ryan has confirmed that the trolling war with Jackman not finished yet, and thank goodness, because we don’t want these jokes to ever end.

