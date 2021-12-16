Rumor: Hugh Jackman is in talks to return as Wolverine in Secret Wars

After the multiverse was confirmed on Loki – 96%, apparently anything is possible, and the proof of it is Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, where we have several characters from the sagas of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man back. This unprecedented event could mean that something similar happened with characters from Fox’s X-men saga. According to a new rumor, Hugh Jackman is already in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the beginning of the year fans thought we had Evan Peters’ Quicksilver back on WandaVision – 95%, a character who appeared in three X-Men movies, but in the end it was all a Marvel joke. However, that does not eliminate the possibility of Jackman joining the franchise, because as far as is known, Marvel TV television series are not canon, and despite this actor Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Kingpin in the series. Hawkeye – 87%, because obviously fans would not accept the actor being traded after the excellent job he did on three seasons of Daredevil – 93%.

Perhaps the case of Jackman is similar, and although the films of the mutants produced by Fox are not part of the canon they want to bring back the actor because he played the character throughout 17 years. In accordance with Giant Freaking Robot, Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige is in conversation with Hugh jackman and trying to convince him to agree to return as Wolverine in the movie Secret wars.

The project has long been rumored, and is said to be bigger than Avengers: Endgame – 95%. After seeing the commotion that has caused Spider-Man: No Way Home Due to the return of much-loved actors such as Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, it is logical that Marvel wants to repeat the success by bringing Jackman.

A few months ago the actor published on his Instagram a photograph with Kevin Feige, which made fans think it was a confirmation of his return, but then clarified that he only wanted to share the memory because he found it in his files. Feige and Jackman are friends, and the former was a producer on some X-Men movies, so this isn’t a wild rumor. The real problem is that Hugh has repeatedly said that his time as Wolverine is over and he will not return.

Giant Freaking Robot Remember that other actors have denied that they will return to a role and over the years they change their minds, as happened with Michael Keaton, that more than three decades after appearing as Batman, we will see him again giving life to the superhero in The Flash. In Jackman’s case, it’s barely four years since he gave us his last performance as Wolverine in Logan – 93%.

Secret wars It is a project that has not been confirmed, but rumors say that directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% will be in charge of directing it. When Joe was questioned on the red carpet in Spider-Man: No Way Home on the subject, this is what he replied:

One of these days. We will have to see how all this is resolved, I don’t know what they are going to do with all these characters!

Then when asked if he will direct with Marvel again, he said:

Look, we love those guys, and I can’t say one or the other, but I’d be working with them in a heartbeat. It is the best work experience of our careers. They are like a family to us. We love this stuff and we love the fans.

For now, Secret wars It will still be a rumor, but with all the potential it has, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t make it happen.

