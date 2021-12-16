Rómulo Otero reports in Cancun and joins the Cruz Azul preseason one day late

The second part of Cruz Azul’s preseason, in the run-up to the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, began this Tuesday. First thing in the morning, 25 players led by Juan Reynoso traveled to the city of Cancun for a week of training on the beach, a triple day.

There were eight casualties on the squad ahead of the trip to Quintana Roo. Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Josué Reyes, Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Peña, Lucas Passerini, Jaiber Jiménez and Alexis Gutiérrez left or will leave the Machine and They were not considered by the celestial coach for the second part of the previous training sessions.

Although the list provided by Cruz Azul contained 25 names of players, only 24 arrived in Cancun on Tuesday. There was an absent surprise. And although that rumor that he could leave the institution, the truth is that he received special permission to report a day (and a few hours) later than the rest of his colleagues.

It is about Rómulo Otero. The Venezuelan midfielder asked the coaching staff for authorization to marry his now wife, Jessica Assunçao, in Brazil. It was in the municipality of Ilhabela, in the city of São Paulo, where they celebrated their eternal union, as can be seen on their Instagram.

The Scorpion arrived in Brazil in 2016 and it was there that he met Jessica. After the wedding celebrations, Otero traveled directly to Cancun, to join the Cruz Azul squad and participate in the rest of the preseason. On Monday December 20 and Thursday 23 of the same month, the celestial will face Venados and Pachuca.