Rodríguez received “a spoonful of his own medicine” from the Netherlands, according to analysts

The prohibition of the entry of the vice president of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to the Netherlands to meet with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is a measure in line with actions by the Caracas executive branch, which often insult and expel officials from other nations , say analysts consulted about the incident.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, second in the chain of command of the Venezuelan executive, denounced on Monday that the government of the Netherlands had resorted to legal “legalities and stratagems” to prevent their arrival in The Hague.

As he explained, his objective was to meet with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the British Karim Khan. This body is based in that city, considered the administrative capital of the Netherlands.

A spokesman for the Dutch Foreign Ministry told the European press that Rodríguez’s visit to the ICC headquarters was postponed due to “pending matters regarding the security clearance” of the plane in which he was to travel.

Khan signed in November a memorandum of understanding with the Maduro government where they agree to collaborate to investigate possible cases of crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela since April 2017.

The Khan and Rodríguez meeting would be the first official meeting between the Maduro government and Khan’s office after the announcement of opening of an ICC investigation in Venezuela, State party to the Rome Statute.

According to Vice President Rodríguez, proceedings were initiated to hold the meeting in another place that is “easy to move” for the parties.

“There is cynicism, there are deceptions. They cannot prevent a State party to the Rome Statute from moving to fulfill a work agenda set out in the memorandum of understanding, ”Rodríguez said.

The disavowal of Rodríguez’s trip to The Hague is “a spoonful of his own medicine” for the government of Nicolás Maduro, says the analyst specializing in international relations, Juan Francisco Contreras.

“This government is reaping what it sowed. He boasts of sovereignty and of deciding who enters and not, who remains in the national territory, they are giving him a spoonful of his own medicine. Each country has the autonomy to decide who enters and who does not enter ”, he commented to the Voice of america.

Prestige “precarious”

In June 2018, the European Union announced sanctions against Rodríguez and 10 other Venezuelan government officials after Maduro was re-elected in controversial elections unknown to the bloc.

These sanctions entail travel bans and the freezing of assets against whom Europe considers “responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela.”

But the government of the Netherlands denied that the sanctions had weighed in the decision not to authorize the entry of Rodríguez. The Dutch executive branch “has granted an exception to the existing EU sanctions for the sole purpose of attending a meeting at the ICC facilities,” said the spokesman who spoke to the European press.

For Contreras, the prestige of the Maduro government is “quite precarious” in the international arena, between sanctions and complaints of rights violations.

Remember that Maduro decided kick out last february to the representative of the European Union in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante, after the sanctions of the bloc against 19 officials of her government for the legislative elections of 2020.

“The government thinks that its actions have no consequences and they do. The governments of Chávez and Maduro had the practice of insulting officials of other countries, of harassing them. That is a gout of water that is falling until people say ‘how long?’ “Added Contreras.

The Netherlands also participates as an accompanying nation in the negotiating table installed last August in Mexico City to unblock the crisis in Venezuela, with the facilitation of Norway. Contreras trusts that the incident with Rodríguez will not generate further friction.

“It would be another blunder to try to continue delving into the differences. I think that the government of Mr. Maduro has to realize that it has to respect other countries. It has to be respectful of the rules and each country has the decision “to allow or not the entry to its territory of whoever it considers, said the analyst.

Clear procedures

Lauren Caballero, an expert in international relations, emphasizes that, in principle, the delegation of a third State should not have any impediment to enter the territory of the Netherlands for proceedings before the ICC.

“These types of operations have a procedure that is explained in the Headquarters Agreement. The normal thing is that the Court notifies the government of the host State about the visit of a certain delegation that travels to that country in order to carry out procedures at the organization’s headquarters, “explained the specialist from the Central University of Venezuela to the VOA.

As a sovereign State, the Netherlands can deny the entry of those elements that it considers could put internal security at risk ”

It was not clear from Rodríguez’s statements or those of the Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson whether advance notice of the trip was notified, Caballero says.

If this had not happened, he points out, “as a sovereign State, the Netherlands can deny the entry of those elements that it considers could put internal security at risk, and it would not be violating any treaty.”

Caballero recalls that the Netherlands has an obligation to honor the internal agreements of the European Union, of which it is a part. Among those must, he insists, is the entry ban for officials sanctioned by the bloc.

“That political condition could also be playing a role there that we must consider,” he remarks, despite the denial of the spokesman.

Another trip by Delcy Rodríguez was the epicenter of an international scandal in January 2020. On a trip to Turkey, his plane stopped at the Barajas airport, Madrid, where he would have met with the Spanish Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, according to reported the European press.

Ábalos assured that there was no such meeting and explained that he visited the airport to meet with the then Venezuelan Minister of Tourism, now Foreign Minister, Félix Plasencia. The official asked him to greet Rodríguez.

“Until the border control is passed, you do not step on Spanish territory,” Ábalos told the press, stating that Rodríguez never got off the plane.

