Rocket builders and neurosurgeons are NOT smarter than you

Researchers at UCL (University College London) analyzed the intelligence of rocket scientists and neurosurgeons, and compared these professions with the general public. Their findings indicate that, contrary to popular belief, aerospace engineers and Neurosurgeons have intelligence levels similar to those of the general population. “Neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers alike may be unnecessarily placed on a pedestal,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in The BMJ. In their study, the team compared the intelligence of 329 aerospace engineers, 72 neurosurgeons, and 18,257 members of the general population. Other factors that may influence intelligence were taken into account, such as gender, laterality, and experience in their specialty. The results revealed that engineers aerospace and neurosurgeons were even in most respects, Although aerospace engineers were found to be better at mental manipulation skills, and neurosurgeons were better at solving semantic problems. When comparing their results with those of the general public, aerospace engineers did not show significant differences in any aspect of intelligence. Neurosurgeons, on the other hand, were able to solve problems more quickly than the general public, but showed a slower recall speed. Overall, the results suggest that the stereotypes “is not aerospace engineering” and “is not surgery. brain “are not true.” Despite these stereotypes and the higher proportion of men, aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons have different cognitive abilities, as do the general population, “the researchers add. Other specialties may deserve to be in. that pedestal, and future work should try to determine which profession is the most deserves it.

