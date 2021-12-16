Rihanna says she prefers cannabis to any man

They say that self-love is the key to happiness and that we are all responsible for our own satisfaction: although there are many who look for a partner to satisfy them in this regard, today there are more people who consider it essential to love themselves first. Rihanna It seems to be one of them, as he recently agreed with a post that defends total happiness, even if you do not have a partner.

It is no secret to anyone that the music superstar and successful beauty and fashion entrepreneur has always been a marijuana enthusiast, and a few days ago she left a comment on an Instagram post that read the following: “if you are not happy being single, you won’t be happy with someone. Happiness comes from drugs, not from relationships. ” On the comments, Rihanna he wrote: “if I were a paragraph”, implying that he agreed with the sentiment wholeheartedly.

Over the years, we have seen Rihanna romantically linked to a few men in her musical or financial league, and remains one of the most admired and sought-after women in the industry – whether single or in a relationship, the Fenty Beauty mogul always thrives as a successful role model and as a person in general. Although the singer is currently dating Fenty model and New York rapper A $ AP Rocky, her comment reiterates that while she loves him, she certainly doesn’t need him.

In the comments of the post of The Shade Room As the exchange picks up, Riri fans were quite amused by the reveal. “He’s already driving her out of her mind, hahaha,” said one fan, suggesting that things might be tough with Rocky. “She loves her plants,” wrote another with laughing emojis. One fan said A $ AP admitted that Rihanna was the love of his life; but meanwhile, the love of Rihanna’s life is Mary Jane.

Although the comment of Rihanna lends itself to jokes, many might take Riri’s advice and not depend on anyone else to be happy, with or without marijuana.

