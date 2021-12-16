Rihanna, caught recording a video clip on the streets of New York

Your work is no longer a secret. The point is that Rihanna has been caught … working on the street. Specifically in those of New York where you have been recording a video clip and caused surprise when as they walked they realized who he was.

Specifically Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted in the borough of the Bronx in New York recording. They both went with with very colorful clothes typical of a music video. It is not yet known if it is a project of her or one of his … or both.

That’s it an unknown. Because in 2017 wanted detach from music and begin to make the most of your business side. She launched her makeup brand Fenty Beauty, launched her own lingerie line: Savage x Fendy, and joined the world of cinema with feature films such as the movie Ocean’s 8.

But his music died away. Since the singer’s eighth and until now last album, Anti, came out in 2016, her followers do not stop wondering when her return to the stage will be.

In fact, that personal sphere has passed to the professional one. A few months ago the rapper confirmed his relationship with Rihanna. The two have known each other for eight years and they began to be seen together in December 2020. In May 2021 Rocky made his courtship known when he described her as the love of his life.