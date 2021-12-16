Rihanna already has her Christmas wax figure in Berlin and everyone is making fun of her: “No comment” | Big Bang

The world of wax figures is worth exploring. While in some museums you find true works of art, in others you come across figures of celebrities that many feel the need to read their description poster to really discover who it is.

This is the case with the Christmas Rihanna from Berlin. The Madame Tussauds museum has dressed the figure of the singer with a set of lingerie according to the parties we are celebrating. But his appearance has not completely convinced the followers of the artist.

This has been demonstrated through social networks. “Okay now, this is not Rihanna. It’s ridiculous. Who is making these wax figures?” Says @IrfanCyrus. “No comment. That’s not Rihanna. That’s Ramona,” adds @thtboyclldfabio.





Rihanna Christmas Wax Figure / Tristar Media (Getty Images)

Others even find him similar to the youtuber Biannca Prince. At least 10 people have supported this comment. And you, do you find him similar to another celebrity?

Be that as it may, Rihanna’s name has been appearing on the covers of all the media in recent weeks. The pregnancy rumors have gained more force than ever after the last images of the artist in Barbados. But the truth is that many of her fans have defended that her curves do not have to indicate that she is pregnant (and they are absolutely right!). At the moment, the artist has not commented on the matter, so the pregnancy is ruled out.

In addition, Rihanna has added a new achievement to her career. She is part of the Top 100 of the most powerful women in the world. She is in position 68, being the first to appear among the musical divas Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. There is no doubt that Rihanna is going strong wherever she goes.

Her lingerie collection is also triumphing around the world, always accompanied by a message of diversity of bodies, skins, races, and more. A message that has gone around the world and that has inspired new generations to feel better about themselves.

Rihanna is a philanthropic celebrity who seeks to become an icon, not only of music, but also of fashion. What she may not know is that she has already done it.

And to you, what do you think of his Christmas wax figure?