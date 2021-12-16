Review of ‘The Last Duel’: Three Faces of Honor

The criticisms of Daniel Farriol:

The last duel

The last duel is an American epic drama directed by Ridley scott (Mars, Prometheus). The script is written by Ben affleck (Living at night, goodbye little one, goodbye), Matt Damon (Promised land, Gerry) Y Nicole holofcener (The land of good manners, can you ever forgive me?), adapting the novel by Eric Jager. The story places us in France, in the year 1386, to first narrate the friendship and then the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris. After feeling the first outraged by the second, they decide to solve the conflict in a duel to the death. It is starring Matt Damon (A matter of blood, Le Mans ’66), Adam Driver (Annette, Story of a marriage), Jodie Comer (Free Guy, The White Princess), Ben affleck (The Way Back, The accountant), Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Marton Csokas Y Sam hazeldine. The film was released in theaters on October 29, 2021. From December 15, 2021 you have it on the platform of Disney +.

The Rashomon effect

The last duel builds an epic story set in the Middle Ages and inspired by real events that serves as a mirror of the current era to reflect openly on the even political debate that exists about consent in sexual relations. The plot takes us back to France in 1386, through the relationship of friendship and trust that exists between two men united in the battle in defense of the kingdom of King Charles VI. They are the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris. Little by little, that close friendship will become cloudy, first causing a distance between the two that will later transform into hatred and envy. Everything will explode when the knight’s wife, Marguerite, accuses the squire of having raped and outraged her, despite the fact that he emphatically denies it. The only solution to dealing with such a serious matter is a duel to the death in which God will judge who is telling the truth.

The good of Ridley scott tells us his story using the Rashomon Effect. It is clear that the movie of Akira Kurosawa that served to coin the term is behind not only the style of presenting the script, but it is also a direct influence on the subject matter, since a violation was also the axis around which the different subjective versions of Rashomon (1950). In this way, the film is divided into three large blocks in which we will see the same events and repeated sequences, but narrated from the subjectivity of each of the members of the triangle: Jean de Carrouges, Jacques LeGris and Marguerite de Carrouges. Some may find the narrative redundancy boring, however, it is a clever way to manipulate the absolute truth of the only narrator to force the viewer to reformulate the story based on the three versions exposed. There are scenes where the versions offered by the three differ ostensibly, making the positioning of each one clear, but in others the differences are almost imperceptible and makes it even more interesting to discover the meaning of a phrase in which a word changes, a look or gesture.

The feminist subtext

The last duel is a powerful dramatic work that, beyond the feminist subtext that the director had already shown in other of his most recognized works such as Thelma & Louise (1991), Lieutenant O’Neil (1997) or Alien: the eighth passenger (1979), gives us one of his best works in the visual aspect and in the forcefulness of the staging. That is why it is surprising that a part of the critics welcomes the film with such indifference or disdain, as if we had enough directors of its category who at 84 years of age are still capable of shooting intimate scenes with the same almost theatrical tone combined with others from really spectacular action. Nor should we forget that for the camera and lighting work he has one of his regular collaborators, the excellent Polish photographer Dariusz wolski (Big World News, The Rum Diaries) who knows how to handle the tempos of the most difficult scenes.

The last duel He speaks of obsession, ego and honor in a patriarchal environment where women are always relegated to the will of the men around them (fathers, husbands, unborn male children …). However, the winner of this duel to the death between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver) is, paradoxically, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), both in the moral evolution of history and in the interpretative one. Beyond some overly obvious dialogue and a 152 minute length that could have been shortened, The last duel It offers a first-rate spectacle that also emphasizes the importance of denouncing abuses and fighting to impose our truth, even if it has to be done in the face of the system or unjust laws.

What do you think of the movie?

The last duel

