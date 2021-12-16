Reggaeton player Myke Towers releases the song “Experimento”

The Puerto Rican singer, rapper and songwriter Michael Anthony Torres Monge, better known in the music industry as Myke Towers, releases his new single “Experiment“with infectious pop rhythms, as well as pronounced drum elements reminiscent of the timeless Michael Jackson classics, produced early in his solo career. It should be noted that this song is part of his long-awaited fourth studio album “Michael”.

This musical “Experiment” by Myke Towers contains the powerful lyrics that characterize him and also shows the growth and progress that the Puerto Rican has had since his album “Easy money baby”.

“Experimento” is totally different from what we have heard from the Puerto Rican; This song is an ode to the music of the 80’s. In an interview for Efe, Myke Towers He stated that his intention is “to continue showing that I am one of the most versatile artists in Latin music at this time.”

For Myke Towers “Experiment” is something that had to come “after the harshness of the ‘Like Myke’ songs”.

For his new studio album “Michael”, the singer-songwriter puts aside the reggaeton that has taken him to the peak of success, precisely because of that, for a “Experiment” musical.

The previous album was for my street fans, for those who knew me as a rapper and those who never want to feel abandoned.

Regarding the music video directed by director Brad Furman, Myke Towers is the spectator who is immersed in an experimental and adventurous fantasy, hand in hand with the protagonists: the superstar of the NBA Terry Rozier and the model Josie Canseco.

Furthermore, with 40 songs on the charts this year alone, his previous album “Lyke Mike” garnered much fanfare from his global fan base, as well as rave reviews from some of the industry’s top magazines.

Like “Lyke Myke”, her second album “Easy money baby” amassed more than 1 billion global streams combined and was certified 3 times Platinum by the RIAA. In addition to receiving Platinum certification for the album, several of their hit songs were also certified:

“The Beach” (5x Platinum)

“Goddess” (3x Platinum)

“La Playa Remix” (1x Platinum)

“If given” (10x Platinum)

“Si se da Remix” (7x Platinum)

“Girl” (4x Platinum)

His new album “Michael” will be released in late 2021. Myke Towers He recently finished his European tour “Myke Towers The Young King: The Tour”, to make way for concerts in the United States.

