Reese Witherspoon recreates a photo from five years ago with her daughter at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere – Movie News

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter has grown up to be her mom’s doppelganger. The actress is well aware of this and recreated a photo from five years ago at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere. We will tell you more about it, below.

We suppose that, when you have a family, it is easier to feel the passing of the years when you see your offspring grow up. This sentiment is no exception for Hollywood’s biggest stars, and Reese Witherspoon, best known for her role in Legally Blonde, he experienced it at the premiere of Sing 2.

Reese Witherspoon finally talks about her return as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

If you are a fan of the actress of The Morning Show, Surely you know that she is a whole mother hen who likes to spend time with her family and to show them off whenever she can on her social networks, something that her followers, and the press, love. Especially because of the tremendous resemblance between her and her daughter Ava Phillippe because, despite the age difference, one could even swear that they are twins.

Following this line of sharing important moments with his loved ones, Reese took them all to the premiere of the film Sing 2, in which she plays Rosita in the English version. The walk on the red carpet was a perfect opportunity to recreate another family moment, one that they lived 5 years ago! at the premiere of the film Sing Come and Sing!

In the nice photo that was taken a few years ago, they appear Jim Toth, her current husband, along with their children Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children from his first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the little Tennessee James Toth, the fruit of his current marriage, and who is more noticeable over the past five years since the first tape was released, directed by Garth Jennings.

For its part, Sing 2 had an early theatrical release last weekend and will officially hit theaters on December 22, with the Spanish-language voices of Benny Ibarra, sisters Ha * Ash and Chayanne, to name a few.