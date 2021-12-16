Reese Witherspoon, 45, just shared the prettiest no-makeup photo with her dog on Instagram, and she’s so beaming

Reese Witherspoon, 45, just shared the prettiest Instagram photo without makeup.

The photo includes a cameo from Reese’s black lab, Major.

Reese’s makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan helps her keep her skin on and off the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to posting iconic makeup-free selfies. Only this time, Reese took to Instagram to share a photo of herself fresh-faced and curled up on a dog bed with her English Lab Major, which she added to the family in January.

The 45-year-old actress captioned her photo on Instagram: “Puddle of mimes 🥰”.

And the fans loved the healthy moment.

One user riveted: “Absolutely beautiful and a beautiful puppy too❤️❤️”. He even fooled a fan who thought it was Ava, Reese’s daughter, who was in the photo: “I’m not lying, I thought you were Ava. So beautiful ❤️”.

Even fellow actress Drew Barrymore appeared in the comments: “Enough @reesewitherspoon with all that crapssssssssssss,” she said.

As adorable as the photo is, I can’t get over the fact that Reese’s skin was amazing (as always).

Luckily, Reese has been willing to share her skincare tips. In 2019, she posted her nightly skin routine on Instagram, taking a step-by-step breakdown of how she gets her ready for bed.

In the video, she notes that she is a huge fan of Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil. “It’s great. It removes all my makeup and leaves my skin very soft and hydrated. I love it,” she says.

Follow up with the NuVibe RX Amethyst Massage Beauty Roller, which she also makes in the morning to help “get rid of dark circles.”

Previously, Reese has also told Refinery29 that she loves Cetaphil’s daily facial cleanser (“I use the face wash, and I travel with it,” she said).

In preparation for the red carpet, Reese’s makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan shared in September 2020 that she used The Inkey List to prep her client’s skin ahead of the Emmys.

“Virtual awards or not, makeup is makeup, and proper skin preparation is always essential before starting any color,” Deenihan said in a press release.

More specifically, her pre-makeup skincare routine included The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate or plump her skin and The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer for what Deenihan calls “extreme hydration.”