recertification and drug management

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme.

This Thursday the Annual Assembly of the Federation of Spanish Scientific-Medical Associations (FACME) where they have put on the table the multiple challenges that are posed for next year. After taking stock of the actions that the federation has carried out this year, the entity has established recertification, drug evaluation or clinical management as the main objectives to be addressed.

In addition, they have also proposed to finalize their own studies underway, such as the one on gender bias focused on the analysis of the potential gender gap in leadership positions in the field of medicine and continue to be part of the strategic decisions of the National system of health, for the benefit of the best care for patients.

The president of Facme, Pilar Garrido, summarized during the meeting the actions that have been taken throughout the year. Thus, he highlighted the work carried out by the groups that make up the Advisory Committee, created in the context of the pandemic, to facilitate decision-making by administrations and ensure that scientific-technical opinion is available in the evaluation and decision-making groups in various areas. Among them, he highlighted the especially relevant role and impact of the vaccination group.

He also made reference to the multitude of recommendation documents developed in this context to provide physicians with information supported by scientific knowledge of the different specialties. At the same time, he pointed out the importance of the Study on the impact of Covid-19 in the Non-Covid pathology, in which Facme listed a series of strategies and interventions to re-prioritize the care of patients who have seen their disease care diminished, due to the large amount of resources that were imperatively available to allocate to the pandemic.

Facme collaboration with Public Administrations

On the other hand, and related to the involvement of Facme in the training of professionals, he referred to the study on the current model of Continuing Medical Training (FMC), which highlighted the work carried out by scientific societies in the field of continuing education and their role as guarantors of the quality and viability of the FMC.

The president of Facme stressed during the meeting the willingness of the federation to collaborate with the Public Administrations at all times and its alert attitude towards the decisions and usefulness of European funds; Likewise, it has stressed the importance of collaboration with other entities in the development of multidisciplinary projects.

The meeting of the companies integrated in the entity also served to approve the new Code of Good Practices, thanks to the unanimous support of the assisting representatives.