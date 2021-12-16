Real Madrid and Barcelona take legal action against LaLiga

Reuters

Madrid / 12/15/2021 18:51:39





The Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao they are going to take legal action against The league over a 1.994 million euro venture capital deal that Spanish elite soccer managers agreed to last week, the clubs said Wednesday.

All but five of the 42 clubs from the first two divisions signed the investment agreement of 1,994 million euros (2,240 million dollars) of CVC Capital Partners, the first of its kind in Europe.

Four clubs, included the trio of the highest category, they chose not to participate and one abstained.

The agreement was “an illegal transaction causing irreparable harm to the entire sector of the Spanish football and that flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the statutes of The league“, said Real Madrid, the Barcelona and the Athletic Bilbao in a statement announcing the legal action and posting it on their web pages.

The agreement, dubbed “LaLiga Boost“, buy from CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will earn the broadcast revenue and sponsorship rights for 50 years.

Commits clubs to allocate the 70% of funds to investments in new infrastructures and modernization projects. Up to 15% can be used to sign players, and the remaining 15% to reduce debt.

The league He said it confirmed the legality of the deal.

“This decision of Real Madrid CF was a predictable reaction given the trajectory of said Club of oppose head-on and to demand any strategic project that represents an advance and a boost for the competition and its Clubs, “he said in a statement.

The agreement of CVC seemed at risk of unraveling last week when the Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao put forward an alternative proposal for JPMorgan, Bank of America and HSBC jointly lend 2 billion euros in exchange for a fixed annual payment of 115 million euros over 25 years, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Barcelona and the Real Madrid they were also among the proponents of a failed plan to launch a European Super League separated earlier this year, and they promised to keep trying to create it.