Rayman Origins is free to download on Ubisoft Connect for a few days and it will be yours forever

Ubisoft continues to throw the house out the window with its 35th anniversary celebration. In recent weeks he has been giving away a few games and his intention is to continue with the same initiative, hence for a few days you will have the option of free download Rayman Origins.

You have it available through Ubisoft Connect in its PC version. You just have to access the following link, connect with your account and claim the title. It will instantly be added to the collection so you can play whenever you want, as it will be yours forever.

Theirs is that you do not think too much about it, because the promotion is limited and it will only remain active until December 22. You will have just over a week ahead of you to get hold of one of the best and funniest 2D platforming adventures starring Rayman and his friends.

One of its best features is its cooperative multiplayer mode for four players, so that the rest will take the role of Globox or that of either of the two Tiny. With all of them you will go through numerous levels with a wonderful artistic section and in which the sense of humor will be present at all times.