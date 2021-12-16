Rayman Origins Free for PC for a Limited Time for Ubisoft’s 35th Anniversary

Ubisoft continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the company by giving games for PC via Ubisoft Connect, the French company’s computer launcher. This time it is the turn of Rayman origins, Ubisoft Montpellier’s award-winning two-dimensional platformer launched a decade ago. You can add to your library for free from the Ubisoft Store until December 22 at 10:00 Spanish peninsular time.

Rayman origins It was released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii (PC will arrive in 2012, year in which it was also released for PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS) a breath of fresh air for both the character created by Michel Ancel, since he had been capping for years and relegated to the minigames of the Rabbids, as for him genre of two-dimensional platformsBecause with the exception of Nintendo and independent developers, virtually no major publisher was interested in them.

With a unique 2D art style made possible by the UBIart Framework (which also used the popular Child of Light, of which we could see a sequel), a mode cooperative for four players, great bosses and several dozen levels, Rayman origins was praised both by the critics and by the players who threw their gauntlet on him, a success enough to repeat the play two years later with Rayman Legends.

Ubisoft’s 35th Anniversary Gifts

Throughout the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the brand, Ubisoft has given away several of its classic games: the title of strategy Anno 1404, the stealth adventure Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory and the adventures set in China, India and Russia of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy. We do not know if there will be any more free games in the next few weeks.

In addition, the players of Far cry 6, Rainbow six siege, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Y Ghost Recon: Breakpoint they can claim cosmetic items for those games on the 35th anniversary website, where it is indicated that there will soon be a weekend of free play to an unspecified title.