Rami Malek and other big names join Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer

Oppenheimerby Christopher Nolan, a historical drama about the development of the atomic bomb, just added Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie to its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio have teamed up with Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon.

Cillian Murphy to star in film and play Robert J. Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped create the atomic bomb during World War II. For its part, Florence Pugh to play Jean Tatlock, the member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an on-off affair with Oppenheimer, causing major security problems at crucial moments.

Benny Safdie to play Edward Teller, a Bulgarian physicist, creator of the hydrogen bomb and partner of the Manhattan project with Oppenheimer. Rami Malek will play “a scientist” without much more being known about his role.

Oppenheimer’s impressive cast already includes to Matt Damon as the director of the Manhattan Project, Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, and to Emily Blunt, as Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty. It will be the first film on which Christopher Nolan has worked with Universal Pictures after it seized the film rights after a bidding war. Nolan had already expressed his anger at the fact that Warner Bros. simultaneously released his films in theaters and HBO Max, which the director called “the worst streaming service“.

Christopher Nolan to produce Oppenheimer alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Rovenby Atlas Entertainment. The film is expected to have a budget of $ 100 million, which Nolan himself considers to be “smaller scale“The film is based on the Pulitzer-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The film will be released on July 21, 2023.