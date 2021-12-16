Rachel Zegler in “West Side Story”: the adolescent of Colombian origin that Steven Spielberg chose to star in the new version of the mythical musical

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

West side story

Image source, 20th Century Studios

A young woman until now almost unknown plays Maria in the new version of the emblematic West side story, Directed by Steven Spielberg and premieres this December.

Rachel Zegler, 20, was chosen from among 30,000 candidates who responded to an ad in January 2018 calling for Latino actors and actresses for various roles in Spielberg’s film, which is receiving rave reviews.

In the 1961 film version of the musical, many of the Puerto Rican characters were played by non-Latino actors who had their skin darkened with makeup, something Spielberg did not want to happen this time.

Rachel Zegler is the daughter of an American of Polish descent and a Colombian woman, and before being chosen to play Maria, she was finishing high school in her native New Jersey.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker