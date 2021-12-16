Poliplaza Covid area municipal employees saturate

Faced with the increase in cases of Covid-19, the Poliplaza Médica hospital announced at a press conference that it no longer has beds to care for the beneficiaries of the Municipality with this disease.

The executive director of the hospital committee, Javier Potes, said that the eight beds they had available for coronavirus patients were occupied last Tuesday.

“It is clear to us that what could be a fourth wave is beginning to appear in Juárez, and obviously we have to take precautions as a population so that it does not appear again as in previous periods,” he mentioned.

He explained that daily they are treating between 25 and 30 patients, beneficiaries of the Municipality, suspected of suffering from Covid-19.

“This situation has led us to give the emergency service to the entire patient, but we cannot hospitalize, we do not have the capacity to continue admitting patients,” he mentioned.

Potes affirmed that last Tuesday the director of Health, Daphne Santana Fernández, went with a notary to publicly certify that Poliplaza did not hospitalize two patients due to Covid.

He said that the situation is painful because in the most critical times the Municipality did not act like this, and assured that it had already been notified that there were no beds available for patients with coronavirus.

“We understand that perhaps they wanted to politicize the health care of the population, rather than find a solution to this problem,” he said.

The mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, affirmed that the Municipality continues with the legal process to cancel Poliplaza’s concession of the medical care service to its beneficiaries, after the hospital accumulated 200 complaints in three months.

“We will be prepared in due course, if we achieve the termination so that the employees of the Municipality have medical service,” he declared.

He added that, in case more patients must be hospitalized for Covid-19, they will find a way to care for them.

“There have been occasions when the municipal government faces a problem, regardless of the service or non-service of Poliplaza, and in any case we have an emergency we have to attend to it, with or without the contract,” said Pérez.

He assured that the existing cases of municipal employees sick with coronavirus are not serious.

The municipal administration pays between 15 and 18 million pesos a month to Poliplaza for medical services to its 26 thousand beneficiaries, including workers, retirees and their direct relatives.

Potes indicated that previously, when a scene of disagreements arose, the hospital and the Municipality had a dialogue to find a solution, but this time it is not.

“Unfortunately there is no relationship, we have not been able to establish a relationship, we understand, what they want is to cancel, we definitely do not agree,” he said.

