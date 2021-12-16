Photo of Vicente Fernández with the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ causes controversy; this is the reason

The legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández passed away this Sunday after more than 60 years of career at 81 years of age, as confirmed by his family, a loss that leaves the country of rancheras an orphan.

Whoever was the interpreter of “El Rey” and “Mujeres divinas” had left the stage in 2016 and, although he appeared several times on stage, he wanted to dedicate his last years of life to resting and spending time with his family.

