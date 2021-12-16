Photo of Vicente Fernández with the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ causes controversy; this is the reason

The legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández passed away this Sunday after more than 60 years of career at 81 years of age, as confirmed by his family, a loss that leaves the country of rancheras an orphan.

Whoever was the interpreter of “El Rey” and “Mujeres divinas” had left the stage in 2016 and, although he appeared several times on stage, he wanted to dedicate his last years of life to resting and spending time with his family.

In fact, on numerous occasions his descendants shared family images that showed that their relationships were better than ever, despite accusations of harassment he received from several women in early 2021.

Was ‘Chente’ a lover of his eldest son’s wife?

Mariana gonzalez padilla is a 38-year-old businesswoman from Tepatitlán, Jalisco. It is known as the ‘Kim Kardashian Mexican’, in addition to being the mother of two children from a previous marriage. However, his relationship with Vicente Fernandez Jr. It has been marked by controversy since it began because the couple is 19 years apart.

And now she is the subject of several rumors that indicate that she was very ‘close’ to Vicente Fernandez after a photo that he published where he is seen very loving with the singer before he passed away.

Even a journalist made a comment about the publication and the fans joined the conversation, so far Mariana has not responded to any of these rumors and continues, like all the Fernández family, mourning the loss.

MG