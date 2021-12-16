Perseverance makes ‘unexpected’ volcanic discovery on Mars

Perseverance takes a picture of a dull sunset on Mars 0:39

(CNN) – At some point, lava flowed at the site of an ancient lake on Mars. The Perseverance rover landed on the planet just 10 months ago, but it has already made that surprising discovery.



The rover’s latest find suggests that the bedrock it has been driving over since landing was formed by volcanic lava flows – something “completely unexpected,” according to mission scientists. They previously thought that the layered rocks Perseverance took photographs of were sedimentary.

The rocks Perseverance has sampled so far also revealed that there was interaction with the water several times, and some of them include organic molecules.

These discoveries could help scientists create an accurate timeline for events that have taken place in Jezero crater, the site of an ancient lake, and have broader implications for understanding Mars.

The finding was announced Wednesday during the Fall Meeting of the American Geophysical Union in New Orleans.

For years, scientists have questioned whether the rock in this crater was sedimentary rock, made up of layers of material deposited by an ancient river, or igneous rock, which forms when lava cools.

“I was beginning to despair that we would never find the answer,” Ken Farley, a Perseverance project scientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, said in a statement.

Everything changed when Perseverance began using a drill on the end of his robotic arm to scrape off rock surfaces.

“The crystals within the rock provided the conclusive evidence,” Farley said.

Perseverance is armed with a suite of sophisticated instruments that can visualize and analyze these scraped rocks, revealing their composition and mineral content. One such instrument is PIXL, or the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry.

Perseverance records an incredible video touring Mars 0:33

In November, Perseverance used his instruments to study a rock, nicknamed “Brac” by the team. The analysis revealed large olivine crystals surrounded by pyroxene crystals, which pointed to the fact that the rock came from volcanic lava flows.

“A good geology student will tell you that such a texture indicates that the rock formed when crystals grew and settled in slowly cooling magma, for example a thick lava flow, a lava lake, or a magma chamber. “Farley said.

The rock was then altered by water several times, making it a treasure that will allow future scientists to date events on Jezero, better understand the period when water was most common on its surface, and reveal the planet’s early history. . Mars Sample Return will have some great options to choose from. “

Now the team wants to know if the olivine-containing rocks were formed by a lava lake that cooled, or if they originated in an underground lava chamber that was later exposed due to erosion.

“This was completely unexpected and we are working to understand what it means,” Farley said.

“But I will speculate that this is probably not the original crater floor. Because of the diameter of this crater, we expect the original crater floor to be significantly deeper than where we are now.”

It’s possible the lava flowed into the crater, he said, but the original crater floor is under the rock they’re driving over now.

Mars: how the Perseverance rover handles without human help 0:42

Samples Perseverance Obtains on Mars

So far, Perseverance has collected four rock samples with plans to collect up to 37 more. These samples will be returned to Earth in future missions, which will allow them to be studied in great detail and in various ways. Samples from the Jezero crater and its river delta could reveal whether life ever existed on Mars.

Once back on Earth, volcanic rocks can be dated with very high precision, so these latest samples could help the team establish more precise dates for features and events on Mars.

These rocks interacted with water over time to create new minerals. The minerals within the samples can reveal what the climate and environment was like and even the composition of the water billions of years ago on the red planet.

“That will tell us if the water that existed there was potentially habitable in the past,” said Kelsey Moore, a geobiologist and postdoctoral research associate in planetary science at the California Institute of Technology.

The rover also detected organic molecules in the rock it sampled, using its SHERLOC instrument, or by scanning habitable environments with Raman and luminescence for organic and chemical products.

The presence of organic molecules does not necessarily equate to signs of past life or biosignatures. Organics can be created biologically or abiotically, a physical process that does not include living organisms.

Perseverance does advance over an extinct lake on Mars 0:54

The Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in 2012, also discovered organic compounds within its landing site in Gale Crater. Now that Perseverance has also detected them, “this helps us understand the environment in which organics formed,” said Luther Beegle, SHERLOC principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, in a statement.

While more research is needed to determine how these organic molecules were created, their presence gives the scientific team hope. That’s because it means that signs of past or present life could also be preserved on Mars, if life ever existed there.

“When these samples are returned to Earth, they will be a source of scientific research and discovery for many years,” Beegle said.

And Perseverance has also been using its onboard ground-penetrating radar instrument, the first to be tested on Mars. The Radar Imager for Mars’ Subsurface Experiment, or RMFAX, was used to “look deep underground and determine the structure of a rock under our wheels,” said Briony Horgan, associate professor of planetary science at Purdue University and a mission scientist. rover.

The experiment was used while the rover was traversing a ridge. Radar data revealed multiple downward sloping rock formations, continuing below the surface from the ridge line itself. Instruments like RIMFAX can help scientists create a better geological map of Mars to understand its history.

Investigating an ancient river

Perseverance had a banner year in 2021 and will move into even more intriguing territory next year: the old river delta.

This fan-shaped structure has puzzled scientists for years, and Farley said the rover will reach the delta in about six to eight months.

The rocks in the delta are likely sedimentary, trapping and preserving precious layers of silt from the river that once flowed into the crater lake. And the samples could reveal whether organic molecules associated with signs of life, or even microfossils, could be hidden within the debris of the delta.