Pemex must repair damage to 69 patients for receiving infected medicine in Tabasco hospital: CNDH

VILLAHERMOSA, Tab. (apro) .- The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) directed Recommendation 101/2021 to the general director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, for the violation of human rights of 69 patients of the Villahermosa Regional Hospital, of which 14 died after being given expired sodium heparin medication.

The recommendation comes one year nine months after the events occurred between February and March 2020 and almost two months after the arrest, in October 2021, and then the release of José “N”, distributor of the expired drug.

The CNDH reported this Wednesday the 15th that after two complaints from relatives of deceased patients, after they were supplied sodium heparin, the lack of specialists to deal with problems of chronic kidney failure and unhealthy conditions in the hospital, it opened a file to investigate the alleged human rights violations.

Its staff went to the hospital facilities and interviewed affected patients and their families, also requested information from different instances, so after analyzing the evidence obtained, “it determined the violation of the human right to the protection of the health of 69 entitled persons and the right to life of 14 of them “, as well as the violation of the right to information on health matters,” attributable to public servants of that hospital. “

It documented that, since November 2019, the hospital had a shortage of sodium heparin, for which five boxes (each with 50 bottles) of the drug were purchased, which was supplied to more than 90 patients, some of whom went to the emergency department. when referring that they presented symptoms such as fever, vomiting and chills after receiving hemodialysis treatment.

When reviewing the vials, health personnel noticed that the bottles had some alterations, such as the fact that some security bands were in poor condition and the labeling damaged, after which they proceeded to culture them. whose result showed that they were contaminated with different bacteria.

For the CNDH, the haste with which sodium heparin was acquired caused the corresponding quality controls not to be carried out and a correct review of it was not carried out, in order to verify that it complied with the quality conditions, such as It is established by the regulations for the reception of medicines established by Pemex.

Likewise, it was determined that even when the hospital authorities were aware of the effects that the victims were experiencing as a result of the drug, the necessary actions were not taken to suspend its application.

The CNDH accredited that the lack of medications for kidney failure placed patients in a vulnerable state, since the suspension of treatments had serious consequences for their health, since some patients had to allocate part of their resources to purchase drugs, despite being beneficiaries of the Pemex medical service.

There was also a lack of specialists in nephrology and the fact that the clinical files, reports, logs and notes of the hemodialysis service were incomplete, as well as the unsanitary conditions in which the hospital operated.

Therefore, the CNDH requested the general director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, to register the victims of these events in the National Registry of Victims so that they have access to the aid measures established in the corresponding regulations and repair the damage caused. through fair compensation.

Grant medical, psychological and thanatological assistance, as well as provide medicines to the victims or the relatives of those who have died.

Verify that the Villahermosa Regional Hospital complies with the standards for the provision of a quality medical service, and that its facilities are in hygienic conditions, as well as guarantee the supply of medicines, healing materials, instruments and that a specialist in nephrology and angiology so that patients with kidney diseases have timely diagnosis and adequate treatment.

Likewise, it asks to collaborate with the Unit of Responsibilities in Pemex and with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic (FGR) in the processing and follow-up of the complaint and complaint that are presented, respectively, due to the irregularities detected in the acquisition of the referred medicine. and for the behaviors described in the recommendation.

In addition, give training courses to the personnel of this hospital with emphasis on the protection of human rights to health, integrity and information in this matter, as well as with regard to the observance and compliance with the Official Mexican Standard on the integration of the medical records.

Arrest and Release of the Responsible Distributor

Last Saturday, October 23, elements of the FGR arrested José “N” in the Santa Fe de Villa Parrilla subdivision, on the outskirts of Villahermosa, accused of the crime of attempted fraud, for distributing contaminated sodium heparin.

However, a day later after the hearing held at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in this capital, the judge issued him conditional freedom to carry out the process without stepping on jail, since the crime charged is not considered serious.

The arrest warrant against him had been issued since September 2020.