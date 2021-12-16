Pemex must repair damage to 69 patients for receiving infected medicine in Tabasco hospital: CNDH

VILLAHERMOSA, Tab. (apro) .- The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) directed Recommendation 101/2021 to the general director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, for the violation of human rights of 69 patients of the Villahermosa Regional Hospital, of which 14 died after being given expired sodium heparin medication.

The recommendation comes one year nine months after the events occurred between February and March 2020 and almost two months after the arrest, in October 2021, and then the release of José “N”, distributor of the expired drug.

The CNDH reported this Wednesday the 15th that after two complaints from relatives of deceased patients, after they were supplied sodium heparin, the lack of specialists to deal with problems of chronic kidney failure and unhealthy conditions in the hospital, it opened a file to investigate the alleged human rights violations.

