Otaku Day 2021: From Belinda to Billie Eilish, 5 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Anime Fans | PHOTOS

East Otaku Day 2021 We will tell you which are the celebrities who are anime fans and surely you did not know. Otaku culture is being of high impact for our generation and celebrities are not exempt from this new wave that immerses us in Japanese culture.

But not only anime is part of the world otaku, costumes, food and clothing are key to being a good otaku, an aspect that these celebrities do not neglect and show how well these concepts are mixed.

Anime began to gain popularity in the world in the 90s when access to these animations brought directly from Japan was much more common and now they are a fundamental part of daily life, so much so that they have a world otaku day dedicated to all your culture.

These are some of the most popular anime in the world:

Dragon Ball Z

sailor Moon

Super Champions

Knights of the Zodiac

Pokemon

Death note

Attack on titan

One piece

Evangelion

Naruto

BELINDA

The beautiful singer and actress made it clear on many occasions that she is a great fan of the otaku world, her most recent show of fanaticism before this culture was her birthday cake, which was inspired by the anime known as Death Note to celebrate one more year of life. His favorite character is the Pokemon known as Jygglipuff, and he always seeks to be in contact with this community.

CAZZU

The Argentine rapper permeates everything that surrounds her with otaku culture, from her album covers to her tattoos, they all have anime characters in common. Cazzu always tries to include characters and situations from the anime in his songs as in the lyrics of the song “Deportivo”, a theme that he interprets with Alvaro Díaz with a great influence from Naruto.

BILLIE EILISH

England is one of the countries that consumes the most anime in the world, to show the British interpreter Billie Eilish who confesses herself a fan of the otaku world and does not hesitate to wear clothes inspired by her favorite characters to make it clear that anime is not a game of kids.

BAD BUNNY

The Puerto Rican singer is one of the reggaeton artists in fashion, among Bad Bunny’s contributions to the otaku world is his recent single Yonaguni in which he used a fully animated video to promote it, this video has millions of views on YouTube and to spice up his touch otaku, at the end of the song one of the verses is completely in Japanese.

KEANU REEVES

The king of the internet is also a fervent follower of anime, in addition to being a character in a cult movie like The Matrix and John Wick, Keanu is very interested in this world, so much so that he seeks to bring the plot of John Wick to the anime world. to enter this world.