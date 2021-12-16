Orlando Bloom has a lot to say about Katy Perry’s wardrobe

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Credit: Bang Showbiz

Actor Orlando Bloom stands out these days as one of the closest stylists to the singer Katy Perry, his fiancée and mother of his daughter Daisy. As the artist has revealed while offering certain details about her upcoming shows in Las Vegas, the Hollywood star has not hesitated to advise her and provide guidance, at the request of the interpreter, of course, about the wardrobe that the diva will wear in her long-awaited concert residency.

“We talk about the dresses and makeup. Sometimes when I go to a wardrobe fit, he asks me to show him this or give him some notes. We always tell each other the truth. Sometimes I’m the one doing it. I say: ‘Honey, don’t wear this, you look a bit …’. And he does the same with me, “explained the music star in conversation with the E! News.

The show that Katy Perry will display in the city of sin, called ‘PLAY’, will take place at the Resorts World hotel complex and will begin on December 30, as had already been announced. She has now preferred to give some clues about the outfits that she will display on stage, of which she has emphasized that their corresponding wigs will not be as outlandish as on previous tours.

“Wigs are not going to be as crazy as they have been in the past, yes. I have given people what they wanted, so I went back to brown hair. Now I am going to radically change things, go back a bit. and with a sexy touch “, has advanced.