OnlyFans model records explicit video in Airport and this is what it cost him

After a video published last October, now, an OnlyFans model is facing a problem with the authorities for a case of exhibitionism.

The case has to do with a video where the model Siskaeee is seen showing some parts of her body naked, which is why she was arrested last Saturday.

Last October, an OnlyFans model recorded an explicit video at an airport in which she is seen showing some intimate parts of her body; now he is receiving the consequences.

That video even went viral and the name of Siskaeee, a 23-year-old woman, became a trend on social networks thanks to her daring.

As of today, OnlyFans is one of the most popular platforms in the world and has millions of users who, among other things, have chosen the site as a way to generate income.

It should not be forgotten that, during the pandemic, a large number of people lost their jobs; It is estimated that, according to the ILO, around 33 million people lost their jobs in 2020 due to the arrival of Covid-19.

As happened with TikTok and its significant growth during the health emergency, something similar happened with OnlyFans, because, despite the fact that its largest content niche is that of sexually explicit videos, there are accounts and users who have other things in mind for to offer.

Today we have to talk about those who do use the platform to sell photos and sexual videos, because Siskaeee, the model we talked about above, became very popular thanks to her video in an airport where she shows some parts of her body.

That happened, according to what has been reported, in October last year, at the height of the pandemic, and it did so at a time when, apparently, many passengers were seen passing through the terminal.

After more than a year, after an investigation classified as “thorough” by the authorities, now Siskaeee has been arrested and will face a legal process that could lead to a maximum of 12 years in prison.

It was last Saturday when the OnlyFans user was arrested along with a companion, who was in charge of publishing said video on Twitter and other social networks.

Information that has been published in different media says that this would not be the first case of exhibitionism carried out by said content creator and, in that sense, the airport is not the only place where she has recorded videos of the same cut.

A police officer from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, revealed to local media that the accused will be made available to determine what has led her to commit these actions.

“Today the person in question is undergoing a psychological examination so that we can obtain an explanation from the experts as to whether this person is experiencing a disorder in their daily behavior,” said Officer Kombes Yuliyanto.

Of course, the Siskaeee case is just one of many that occur on Onlyfans and explicit sexually-oriented videos, recorded at an airport or not, will continue to be part of the content of many users on the platform.

Here, what is evident is that, in some countries, there are not as strict regulations as in the case of Indonesia, where what happened is classified as “exhibitionism” and, for this reason, has important legal consequences.

On the other hand, let us remember that OnlyFans has also been one of the most controversial platforms in recent years, precisely due to the fact that its greatest asset is sexual content, which is an important source of income for those who perform them and share.

