Nike pays tribute to the players of FC Barcelona, ​​Campaigns

Nike celebrates the moment that FC Barcelona Feminine lives exhibiting in its store on Paseo de Gracia the shirts and numbers of the players in this historic season where the team has won La Liga, UEFA Women’s Champions League and Copa de la Reina.

Under the title “Beyond victory”, the faces of the culés are already protagonists of this space in a tribute where the shirts of the players Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Asisat Oshoala, Sandra Paños, Aitana Bonmartí, Caroline Graham and Lieke Martens are exposed along with some inspiring messages for the new generation of footballers in the city:

“The future is our football”, Alexia Putellas.

“There is nothing better than doing what you are really passionate about”, Patri Guijarro.

“Soccer is a beautiful game, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise”, Asisat Oshoala.

“Giving value to each triumph helps to appreciate the essence of sport”, Sandra Paños.

“The most difficult thing is not to arrive, but to stay”, Aitana Bonmartí.

“Winning is the goal for which you sacrifice almost everything,” Lieke Martens.

Enjoy your game. Enjoy your football ”, Caroline Graham.

In addition, those consumers who visit the store from June 2 to 15 will be able to choose to get these historical t-shirts scanning a QR code in the store or entering www.mesenlladelavictoria.com where you can bid on the garment.

The auction will close on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. and the money raised will go to social purposes to grant scholarships to girls from the women’s soccer club Women ́s Soccer School of Barcelona at risk of social exclusion and without resources. In this way, this new generation of footballers will be able to play sports and be part of the teams at this school.