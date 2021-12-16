Nicole Kidman Tributed in Palm Springs

Australian actress Nicole Kidman will receive a tribute for her career at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, to be held on January 6.

The Oscar winner will receive the Professional Achievement Award for her performance as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, a role for which she has received constant praise in the industry.

“Few classic stars on American television are more beloved than Lucille Ball. Rising to the challenge of portraying such an iconic talent, Kidman delivers a truly successful performance capturing both the comic time on camera and the off-camera bravery that they made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 1960s, “said the festival president. Harold Matzner, in a statement.

“For this role, following her many other outstanding performances, we are delighted to present the prestigious Career Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman.”

Previous winners of this award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, and Spike Lee.

In Being the Ricardos, Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, political smear and cultural taboos in a revealing glimpse into the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship.

The Golden Globes nominated both Kidman and Bardem for their statuettes.