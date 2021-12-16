Nicole Kidman talks about her reaction to the role of Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her preparation and reaction to playing Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

The actor plays the iconic performer in Aaron Sorkin’s new film alongside Javier Bardem, and recently told NPR why the stakes are so high.

“Sometimes there’s one thing where you say, ‘Okay, can we do it? And if you want to destroy it, fine, we’ll take it. But can we try it first?” Kidman said of the reaction to his participation in the film.

“I’ll always advocate for that artistically, because there’s a point where you say, ‘We need a chance,’ and luckily, people like Aaron Sorkin keep going, and we hitch our car to theirs and say, ‘Okay, let’s move on.'” .

And he continued: “And those voices in the world have to exist. Obviously, we have to maintain that so that we continue to have an artistic trajectory and people are not terrified of trying things and doing things and possibly failing.”

“I mean, part of the Lucille Ball story is that she encountered a tremendous number of failures, but sometimes what she thought were going to be her biggest failures turned out to be her biggest successes.”

In a four-star review of Being The Ricardos, NME called it “a cleverly written film that gives Arnaz his share as a television producer and businessman, while casting a fresh look at Ball’s remarkable talent.”

And he adds: “Being Los Ricardos will not necessarily make you love Lucy, but it will make you admire and empathize with her.”

It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21. The film is already in theaters in the UK.