Nicolás Benedetti, new reinforcement of Mazatlán FC

America continues to renew its staff and now it was time to fire Nicolas Benedetti. As confirmed at the time RECORD, the Colombian attacker will be a Mazatlán player for the next tournament.

The interest of the Pacific squad is not new, since previous August the so-called Poet remained one signature from being a Mazatlan player, however, at that time it was the footballer himself who declined that option, wishing for a last chance in Coapa.

Today, four months later, Benedetti confirmed that his chances in El Nido are slim considering that Santiago Solari It has practically erased it, so this time the player accepted the challenge of traveling to the set Gunner.

The negotiation was given as a loan for one year with an option to buy, and the relationship between both directors is very close, remembering that Mauricio Lanz, current general director of Mazatlán, was for some time a director in Coapa.

Benedetti joins the loss of Nicolas Castillo and it becomes the second output of America facing the next contest, although it is known that the casualties of Leonardo Suárez, Renato Ibarra, Sebastián Córdova and possibly Bruno Valdez are still being worked on.

