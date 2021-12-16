New Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite, the perfect alternative to the Mi Band 6?

Xiaomi Spain has just announced the best competitor in terms of functions and price for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. It has no bracelet shape: opt for it smartwatch design with square and larger screen. Its about Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite, a smart watch designed to be able to wear it all day, enjoy the notifications from your smartphone and to be able to have a perfect monitoring of all sports. You can tell it’s a new watch designed for sport no sporty design so you can wear it all day.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is the best alternative to the Mi Band 6

Xiaomi has presented this new Redmi Watch 2 Lite as an alternative to Mi band 6 in the form of a clock. The reality is that they are quite similar devices in terms of functionality and features. Of course, the clock loses its shape and elongated screen to look more like a conventional watch. Square, yes.

Its screen is in color, it has a size of 1.55 inch and his body seems quite thin and light. It should also be noted that it has a physical button on one side, something that is not present on the bracelet. In addition, it is available in 3 colors and has straps with up to 6 different colors.

Regarding what it is capable of doing: it has 100 training modes, 17 professional exercise modes, possibility of indicating whether the sport it is made inside or outside, possibility of putting up to 100 different watch covers, 5 ATM resistance and blood oxygen measurement (SpO2).

Is a pretty complete smart watch that you should not fool anyone by your surname “Lite”, as it will be more than enough for most users. It is the perfect alternative to all those who want the Mi Band 6 functions in clock format.

It is slightly more expensive, but not too much. It is available from this moment in the main electronics stores for 69.99 euros, about 20 euros more than the Mi Band 6 on Amazon.