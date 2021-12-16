New Huawei P50 Pocket, a foldable folly with a round screen

It seems that Huawei has been working on folding phones for a while. Since the different versions of the Huawei Mate X were presented, there has not been much movement in the company for this niche of smartphones. Today is a great day for the company, as it has revealed the Huawei P50 Pocket, a folding mobile very peculiar and that radically changes the design of the previous one. The new smartphone takes many design aspects from the current Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Compact, foldable, round screen design

The announcement of the Huawei P50 Pocket It has taken everyone by surprise. The device has been revealed on the Chinese social network Weibo with several real photographs. In them you can see the design of the new device, which seems more like a collector’s item or a jewel than a mobile to use.

The overall design is very similar to original Samsung folding, the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s almost impossible not to see the resemblance when folded. Leaving aside, of course, the two gigantic circles for the camera and secondary display.

Its golden design and crystal shapes make it a quite eye-catching smartphone and very focused on fashion. We do not know if this will be a special version or the only one that will be marketed. At the moment only the design has been revealed and not everything about it P50 Pocket.

It is very striking that the external part of the terminal has a secondary display round. It is very rare to see round screens in smartphones, although Huawei has managed to implement it quite well. You may have used a panel from your smart watches.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is coming soon, but only to China

All the images and the information related to the announcement show that the device will arrive, for the moment, only to China. This is understandable, since the market share of Huawei in Europe it has become very small and the total sales of folding are also very small.

In China the day will be officially presented December 23th, date in which we will be able to know all the details of the Huawei P50 Pocket, a smartphone that you will not be able to buy in Spain or Latin America.