MTV VMA’S 2021: Camila Cabello impacts with an Alexis Mabille dress

Camila Cabello is one of the stellar performances of these MTV Awards 2021. The Cuban-born singer is at this ceremony ready to captivate with her colorful sense of fashion, which she paid tribute to with the dress that she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony with a spectacular dress With which she seems to be ready to reinvent Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’.

Camila Cabello’s look for the MTV VMA’S

It is a design of the French creator Alexis Mabille for her Couture Fall / Winter 2021 collection. The interpreter Camila Cabello she wore this spectacular dress dyed in a bright pink hue – the same as the one immortalized by the Queen of Pop in the aforementioned song – and an even more lively red tone in the area of ​​the skirt and the bow that decorates the front area of ​​the garment.

Camila Cabello in an Alexis Mabille dress. Getty Images

Confirming that there is nothing like the most vibrant color gamut to make crowded skin glow, the Havana singer She complemented the look with a low ponytail, with a sleek finish, as well as makeup whose shades mimic the same colors as her dress. In a style where nuances are the protagonists, it did not take too many jewels to finish dazzling.

Without a doubt, the artist is in one of the brightest moments of her career. After launching his theme Don’t Go Yet, an ode to Cuban rhythms, has also ended the promotion of her first movie, Cinderella, where he reinvents the classic version of the defenseless princess. That same realization is something that Camila has expressed in her latest appearances on red carpets, in which she is increasingly risky, still in search of a personal stamp for her style, but without fear of making use of Couture details like this dress of Alexis Mabille with a huge bun that may seem too much for the less romantic, but if there is something that she enjoys (in her songs and in fashion), it is a good dose of romance.