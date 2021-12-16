more elegant party look with basics

Betting on basics means guaranteed success. Simple as that. It is impossible to go wrong wearing garments such as a classic blazer, jeans that fit your silhouette or an infallible little black dress, but within this last piece is one of the fundamental keys to get our outfits right. Guess which one? Indeed. Black color. Elegant, sober, feminine, with authority … This color is one of the indisputable favorites to wear in our best party looks and Jennifer Aniston shows us how a garment as classic (and basic) as it is a long jumpsuit can become one of our most elegant bets.

The most iconic style of the 90s has once again inspired us with its latest look. The favorite protagonist of the most successful entertainment series of all time ‘Friends’ has managed to show us (once again) that less is always more. And he has done it with a garment that, if we had forgotten it until now, we confirm that it has returned to stay.

Last night the awards gala of ‘Women in Entertainment’ of The Hollywood Reporter, an event in which – how could it be otherwise – Jennifer Aniston could proudly hold the award named under the name of ‘Sherry Lansing Leadership Award’ given by Steve Carell himself.

For the special occasion, the Hollywood actress decided to go for a wardrobe staple that until now had been overshadowed by elegant sets of suits and glamorous party dresses: the long jumpsuit.

With Strapless neckline, the quintessential color of elegance and with an elephant’s foot. This is the basic jumpsuit that Jennifer Aniston wore at the gala and that has managed to inspire us (and a lot).

The celebrity opted to give it a different air than usual through a wide gold double buckle belt matching your bracelet and unique accessory. Simple, but spectacular. A simple set that combined in the right way can become the perfect party look.

