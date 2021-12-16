MoMA in New York pays tribute to Spanish actress Penelope Cruz

The Museum of Modern Art from New York last night paid a tribute to the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz as “artist of global importance”, at a gala in which the interpreter wore a stunning red Chanel dress.

Penelope Cruz attended the gala alone, but was surrounded by many colleagues who accompanied the protagonist of Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film to be released on Christmas Eve in the United States.

The actress thanked the tribute that “she would not receive if she had not worked with brilliant directors”, who have made her the artist and the person she is today.

A joint thanks that he personalized in the director, Pedro Almodóvar, who -commented- taught him to “trust” in himself “himself” and with which he continues “to learn to act, in addition to human behavior and about me” and who helped him to break borders.

Among the attendees were, among others, the singer Rosalía, the model Diane Kruger or the actress Anne Hathaway and the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, with whom she worked on the television series Inside Look: The Assassination of Gianni Versace – American Crime Story (2017-18) and who never tires of saying that “Penelope is the best”.

The gala, which helps raise funds for MoMA’s Film Department, paid tribute in 2020 to George Clooney, and ten years ago to Pedro Almodóvar.

“Penelope Cruz has amazed film audiences since 1992 as a compelling artist, both in action and adventure films and auteur films,” MoMA Film Commissioner Rajendra Roy said in a statement.

Penelope was the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar from the Hollywood Academy for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona by Woody Allen and recently won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival for Parallel Mothers.