MIUI 13 would arrive on the 28th to these Xiaomi models

MIUI 13 has already revealed many details such as its logo and some improvements that will arrive with this new version. There are already innumerable sources that establish their official arrival date for next december 28.

At first, this week had been established as the first in which Xiaomi could present us with the news of MIUI 13, as happened last year with the previous generation. However, the Asian company has not yet ruled on it and on the 28th its presentation along with the Xiaomi 12 series is already confirmed.

Xiaomi has been testing the thirteenth generation of its customization layer for several weeks on several of its smartphones. But thanks to the source code of a beta version two new models have been known that will also be among the first to update.

Initially 7 were the models that have already begun to receive MIUI 13 based on Android 12 for its testing phase: Mi Mix 4, Redmi K40, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro, Mi 10S and Mi 11 Lite. The last two models to join this list are the Xiaomi 11 Ultra and the Redmi K40 Pro.

At the latest, next week Xiaomi should offer us official details of both the arrival of the new models in its catalog and MIUI 13.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product from the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us in our photography group.