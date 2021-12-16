MIUI 13 could debut on December 28 in these Xiaomi – Xiaomi News

The rumors around MIUI 13 do not stop. Although, yesterday we discovered its official logo, today new details have begun to circulate that suggest that its debut could take place at the end of this month of December, reaching a total of nine devices of the company in the first place.

As we can read through XIAOMIUI and Gizmochina, MIUI 13’s debut date will almost certainly be next December 28, becoming the most anticipated update of all that we have a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

First devices to receive MIUI 13

But it does not finish here. Apparently, the debut of MIUI 13 will come with a major surprise, rolling out its first updates to a total of nine devices. Among these we find the Xiaomi 11 or even the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Without going further, the numberings of the first updates to MIUI 13 have been leaked, these being the following:

Xiaomi Mix 4 : V13.0.0.6.SKMCNXM

: V13.0.0.6.SKMCNXM Xiaomi 11 Ultra : V13.0.1.0.SKACNXM

: V13.0.1.0.SKACNXM Xiaomi 11 : V13.0.1.0.SKBCNXM

: V13.0.1.0.SKBCNXM Redmi K40 Pro : V13.0.1.0.SKKCNXM

: V13.0.1.0.SKKCNXM Redmi K40 : V13.0.0.9.SKHCNXM

: V13.0.0.9.SKHCNXM Redmi K40 Gaming : V13.0.0.1.SKJCNXM

: V13.0.0.1.SKJCNXM Xiaomi 10S : V13.0.0.5.SGACNXM

: V13.0.0.5.SGACNXM Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G : V13.0.0.8.SKICNXM

: V13.0.0.8.SKICNXM Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: V13.0.0.1.SKPCNXM

As would be expected, MIUI 13 will be deployed at the beginning to the high-end of Xiaomi and of course, through the Chinese ROM. Later, throughout the first quarter of 2022 it should start to reach the Global and European ROM. Similarly, we are faced with rumors and assumptions, so we will have to wait until the end of the month to confirm all these data.