Meryl Streep’s nephew, Charles Harrison Streep, is found not guilty of the crime of assault in the Peralta-Mera trial

Charles Harrison Streep, Meryl Streep’s nephew, this week attended the trial for the fight in which he participated last year after a traffic incident. Charles Harrison was charged with seriously injuring 19-year-old David Peralta-Mera. Finally, the prosecutor has dropped the charges for a felony assault, but has declared the actress’s nephew guilty of the crime of disturbing public order.

Dan Streep’s son, Maryl Streep’s brother, was involved in a fight with David Peralta-Mera last summer. The two became entangled after nearly having an accident with their cars in a garage in New York. Due to the fight, Peralta-Mera had to undergo emergency surgery for severe brain trauma after suffering a serious hemorrhage that put his life in danger.

Meryl Streep on the red carpet at the 86th Oscars Own

The 19-year-old then denounced Charles Harrison for having given him a brutal beating. The prosecutor originally charged Meryl Streep’s nephew with felony strangulation and second-degree assault.

Finally, in the trial held this week and after the court saw the video of the fight, the jury has determined that Peralta-Mera was a participant in that fight for what they consider that the young man was responsible for his own injuries.

Meryl Streep at the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season Two Premiere AFP

Streep’s defense attorney, Andrew J. Weinstein, has stated at trial that the evidence showed that Peralta-Mera “suffered his head injury when he grabbed Mr. Streep by the legs. Peralta-Mera lifted Charles Harrison off the ground. In a wrestling movement, he held him at shoulder height, completely perpendicular in the air, and then hit him with his body until he was on the ground on his back. ” According to Harrison’s lawyer, in the end, David Peralta-Mera fell next to Streep’s nephew and hitting his head on the ground.

However, Edmond Chakmakian, the lawyer representing Peralta-Mera in his civil case, has disagreed with prosecutors about the video of the fight and has defended that the images showed the opposite, accusing Charles Harrison of leaving David Peralta- Mere falling to the ground.

$ 250 fine for Charles Harrison

In the end, Weinstein, Harrison Streep’s lawyer, has convinced the jury that his client did not bear full responsibility for the consequences suffered by the 19-year-old. The jury has lowered Charles Harrison Streep’s misdemeanor charges. However, he has been found guilty of disorderly conduct and for this, Meryl Streep’s nephew will have to pay a fine of $ 250 and an additional fee of $ 125.