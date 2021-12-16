Mercedes waives appeal against Verstappen win

After Verstappen’s victory, with Red Bull, in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes contemplated appealing the Dutchman’s victory, but gave up that appeal

The Mercedes team has renounced its appeal against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the Formula One World Cup, which gave the victory and the title to the Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull.

Mercedes resigns to appeal against Verstappen’s victory. Getty Images

“Together with Lewis (Hamilton) we have carefully considered how we should react to the outcome of that final (…)“Mercedes said in a statement, to add that it finally renounces its appeal” for the love of this sport “and given the certainty that” the sporting result “should prevail.

Mercedes argues that they initially raised the appeal for the application of a new regulation on safety vehicles that, in their opinion, harmed Hamilton, who had led throughout the test.

They chose to protest against that result “for the sake of fair play” and to obtain “clarity”, via a “constructive dialogue” with the FIA ​​and Formula One.

The resignation now to file a new appeal gives Verstappen his first Formula One world champion title, at 24 years old. Instead, he dethrons Hamilton from what would have been his eighth title and would have set a new absolute record in the premier class, which he now shares, with seven, with the German Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes had advanced on Sunday that it would appeal against the decision of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) stewards to deny its two protests against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He then alleged that the starting of the safety car did not comply with the Sports Regulations, but the stewards dismissed his protests after a few hours.

Mercedes had until today to file a new appeal against that decision.