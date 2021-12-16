Mercedes’ full statement on the withdrawal of the appeal

“Dear Formula 1 fans and community:

We left Abu Dhabi without giving credit to what we had just witnessed. Of course, it is part of the game to lose a race, but it is something different when you lose faith in racing.

Together with Lewis, we have carefully deliberated on how to respond to the events in season-ending Formula 1. We have always been guided by our love for the sport and we believe that every race should be won on merit. In Sunday’s race, many, including us, felt that the way things unfolded was not right.

The reason we protested the result of the race on Sunday was because the safety car rules had been applied in a new way that affected the result of the race, after Lewis had led the entire race to win the world championship. .

We appeal for the sake of sporting fairness and have since had a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to create more clarity for the future, so that all competitors are aware of the rules under which they are competing and how they will be enforced. We therefore welcome the FIA’s decision to set up a commission to fully analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and improve the robustness of the rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1. We also appreciate that you have invited to participate to the teams and pilots.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with that commission to build a better Formula 1 for every team and every fan who loves the sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA ​​accountable for this process and hereby withdraw our appeal.

To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: We would like to express our sincere respect for their achievements this season. They have made this Formula 1 Championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to fighting you on the track next season.

And finally, although this drivers’ championship did not end as we expected, we cannot be more proud of our team.

Lewis, you are the best driver in the history of Formula 1 and you put in effort every lap of this incredible season. You are a flawless athlete on and off the court and you achieved flawless performance. As a pure competitor and role model for millions of people around the world, we praise you.

Valtteri, you have been a very important part of this team, winning five constructors’ championships in five seasons. Thank you for your remarkable contribution to our motorsports history. Kiitos (thank you in Finnish), Valtteri.

Finally, to each of the talented and passionate women and men of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in Brackley and at the Brixworth High Performance Engine Center – they have written a historic chapter in the history of the Silver Arrows by winning the eighth consecutive constructors’ championship. This is an unprecedented achievement. In simple words: it is wonderful. You are wonderful”.