Mercedes drops Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal

In a statement issued on Thursday, the team said that it welcomed the initiative of the FIA ​​to investigate the events of the past weekend, so it no longer considered it necessary to proceed with its action.

When the checkered flag fell on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of Formula 1 2021 The drama only began after Mercedes filed two protests over the controversial ending that followed the crash of Nicholas Latifi’s Williams.

The German house noted that the restart procedure ordered by the race director Michael Masi it contradicted articles of the sports regulations.

Mercedes cited articles of the sports regulations that say that no driver can pass another car on the track behind the safety car, considering that Verstappen passed his driver as they both headed to the restart of the competition.

In addition to this he cited the regulation that says that all bent cars must pass the safety car before the race resumes on the next lap.

Both controversies were dismissed by the FIA.

In the first of these, the FIA ​​responded that Mercedes’ allegations that Max Verstappen’s car 33 passed Lewis Hamilton’s 44 during the safety car were not valid because “both cars were ‘pressing and releasing the accelerator’ and that there were ‘a million precedents’ under Safety Car where cars had pulled to the side and then backed behind the car in front. “

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Regarding the second controversy regarding the drivers who passed Hamilton and the safety car to leave the Englishman and Verstappen in a one-lap duel, the motorsport governing body

The stewards said that although that article may not have been “applied in its entirety”, since the safety car entered at the end of the same lap in which lagging cars were allowed to pass it, “article 48.13 overrides it and once the message ‘Safety Car on this lap’ has been displayed, it is mandatory to remove the Safety Car at the end of that lap. “

The notice added: “However, Mercedes’ request that the stewards correct the matter by modifying the classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, is a step that the stewards consider effectively shortens the race retrospectively, and therefore it is not appropriate. Consequently, the protest is dismissed. “

In Mercedes they were not satisfied at all and they presented their intention to appeal that decision. They had a period of 96 hours to do so, and this Thursday, as the deadline was approaching, they announced that they will not proceed with the appeal.

Therefore, and although the case will continue to be talked about and the FIA ​​has already announced that it will investigate the end of the Abu Dhabi race to improve, any controversy regarding the 2021 Formula 1 season is over.