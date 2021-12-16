Megan Fox hits Machine Gun Kelly hard in the trailer for “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Megan fox found romance with Machine Gun Kelly behind the scenes of his next movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, But there was no love lost in front of the camera

Fox, 35, abuses her now boyfriend, whose real name is Colson Baker, in the first trailer of the police thriller, which debuted exclusively with Entertainment tonight.

She plays FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi, who crosses paths with a brutal serial killer while investigating a sex trafficking ring with her partner Karl Helter (Bruce Willis). Fox’s character poses as a sex worker in the trailer, when an aspiring John (Baker) attacks her with a knife. But Fox stands up, takes the gun out of his hand and brings him to his knees with a few good blows.

Rebecca and Karl join Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch), who has been hunting his suspect for years. But when Rebecca is kidnapped by her target (Lukas Haas), Karl and Byron have hours to locate her.

The film is based on the true story of the Texas serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhoades (aka Truck Stop Killer).

The producer and director Randall Emmett previously praised the film in the exclusive first look for People magazine.

“I am very fortunate to make my directorial debut with Midnight in the Switchgrass, and to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew,” he said. “You can’t go wrong when you combine actors like Megan Fox, Emile Hirsh and Bruce Willis with a exceptional story of crime, deception and suspense, “added Emmett.” We can’t wait to share it with the world. “

The actress of Jennifer’s Body and Kelly, 31, met on the film’s Puerto Rico set in March 2020.

“I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is,” she told ET about her co-star turned boyfriend. “He’s so charismatic and he’s so naturally talented and he’s so intense.”

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in July, after she was featured in their music video. “Bloody Valentine”. The video came just days after her husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, 47, confirmed their separation.

The film will be released on July 23.

Since then, the couple’s love relationship has been highly mentioned on social networks, as they have appeared at various awards with totally iconic looks and have remained on the Internet as a “dream couple”