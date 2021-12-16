Meeting of Rocha and AMLO. Why not the metrobús?

We were left wondering if the meeting that the next governor Rubén Rocha Moya had with the president with the assistance of the cabinet, was to specify AMLO’s priorities or those of Sinaloa. Hopefully and it was the second.

In reality, its realization is a privilege to project and agree on coherent and expeditious development policies as the start of a six-year term. With this, Rocha scored a championship goal in such a centralist country. Start on the right foot.

A starting agenda was addressed, with López Obrador as the main interlocutor.

Apparently they touched on all the issues, but centrally social policy, which leaves the impression that they set the priorities of the presidency towards 2024, since they insist on social programs, which is positive but insufficient and short-term. Hopefully there is a long-term vision to get Sinaloa out of the middle and not just alleviate focused lags.

Today more than ever we require bottom-up policies and not continue with a tradition of specifying top-down guidelines that ignore local demands.

The lopezobradorista centralism forces the governors to make proposals that they like, but it is risky because “landing Q4 in Sinaloa” means allocating resources to more social and pre-benefit projects, sacrificing investment spending and in support of the productive apparatus.

For example, the future ruler indicated that he will contribute money for the commercialization of corn that corresponds to the federation. In other words, we will end up subsidizing basic consumption in the rest of the country. And it will be done with resources that could be allocated to science and technology, education, culture.

Rocha told Espejo Magazine that his “priorities are fixed: drains, rain systems, construction of streets, highways, sewers, housing projects and others, not the metrobus.” For what is this?

Make no mistake, the metrobus is not a Quirino or Estrada Ferreiro project, it is an urgent urban infrastructure.

In the last decade, Culiacán, which has an economy superior to that of Colima or Tlaxcala, has lost competitiveness and requires a relaunch. Among its bottlenecks is the serious problem of urban mobility and public health due to road congestion, pollution and accidents.

In 1990 the capital had 415 thousand inhabitants and in 2021 it will end with 815 thousand, in addition the urban area went from 7118 hectares in 2000 to about 20 thousand in 2021.

643,000 people travel to the city daily, equivalent to 80 percent of the total population, who have to leave and return home to go to work (375,000) or school (268,000), and lose more and more time and money to move, increase accidents and diseases due to pollution.

When overcoming the pandemic there will be a traffic of the devil because there is a monstrous vehicle park. In 1980 Culiacán had only 41 thousand cars and in 2015 it reached 454 thousand. With this growth rate in 2021, 524 thousand are rolling on its streets. And 12 thousand will be incorporated each year.

The capital has on average one car for every two inhabitants. It almost exceeds the traffic density of Los Angeles and New York, and we only intend to pave streets and fill potholes. Worrying.

The outlook will get worse as the president announced that he will gradually regularize chocolate cars in all states.

In this case we ask ourselves, on what diagnoses is the new Government based to establish its goals?

We hope that, as Deng Xiaoping said, we are at the stage of tapping the floor as we cross the river. But sooner or later it will be necessary to swim to advance.