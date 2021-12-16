Meet the 10 best streaming movies

In this ranking of christmas movies there is something for all tastes, romantic, comedy, action and even a bit of suspense. Here we bring you the best of streaming tapes so you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

Can see Netflix: know the top 10 of the most watched movies until 2021

Next, we leave you the best movies from Netflix, Disney, Hbo Max or Amazon Prime Video, do not miss any.

It should be noted that these ribbons will help increase your festive spirit and will incite you to want to decorate your whole house with the typical Christmas decorations and lights.

NETFLIX

The Grinch: It is one of the most classic Christmas movies since. This film tells the life of a green creature that lives isolated on the top of a mountain, on the outskirts of Villa Who, and who hates Christmas.

This film is based on the Dr. Seuss classic, the Grinch, and played by American actor Jim Carrey. The Grinch wants to steal Christmas, so he has no better idea than to steal all of Santa’s presents.

Fact: It was released in 2000 and is cast by Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski and can be seen on the Netflix platform.

“The Holiday” or El Descanso: The film starring Cameron Díaz and Kate Wislet tells the story of two women, one from the United States and the other from Great Britain, who after difficult moments in their lives, decide to exchange homes during the Christmas season.

Fact: It premiered in 2006 and is cast as Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, Rufus Sewell.

Christmas calendar: It is a romantic comedy that tells the life of Abby (Kat Graham) is a talented photographer, but who has trouble finding work and ends up taking jobs that do not make her happy. On the eve of Christmas, he inherits a Christmas advent calendar that seems to predict the future. Thanks to this object your life changes

Fact: It aired in 2018 and stars Quincy, Ron Cephas Jones, Kat Graham, Ethan Peck, Ali Hassan.

Klaus: tells the story of Jesper, a very bad student at the postal academy, who is sent to a distant island. In addition, the terrible cold of the place, something that it is difficult for him to bear is that the inhabitants of that strange place hardly speak to each other. On this path he meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who makes toys.

Fact: It premiered in 2019 and is cast by Sergio Pablos, Joan Cusack, Rashida Jones, Flinn Carr, Norm Macdonald.

DISNEY +

My poor angel: It is a classic family comedy. This Christmas movie tells the story of a boy named Kevin McCallister, who is forgotten by his parents at home, while they go on a trip to France.

The strange world of Jack: This film tells the story of Jack Skellington, who is known as the Lord of Halloween. Jack is tired of always doing the same thing every year when October rolls around and that is why he decides to “steal Christmas” when he finds Christmas Town.

Fact: It premiered in 1993 and is cast by Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, Ken Page, Tim Burton, Danny Elfman.

The young scissorhands: This tape tells the story of a young man named Edward, he has been created by an inventor to keep him company. However, this inventor dies before finishing the artificial man, leaving him scissors instead of hands.

HBO Max

Finding Christmas: This film tells how an event planner named Whitney Kennison leaves New York for Christmas and goes to Chicago to spend the holidays with her grandmother Frances.

Last Christmas: This film narrates the life of Young Kate, a young woman who, after suffering a cerebral infarction, returns to life but she is determined to believe that she has bad luck. After not finding a job, he decides to accept a Christmas store. This job as Santa’s elf will change your luck.

AMAZON PRIME